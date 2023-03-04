No Investors. Primary residence only. The Noel 3 bedroom 2 full + 2 half bath home has a unique and spacious floor plan which is filled with an abundance of recessed LEDs and natural lighting. Notable features are the 1st floor Flex Room with private access to a sheltered patio. The second floor's contemporary open floor plan offers an extra large island in kitchen and outdoor living space on the deck. Upgraded cabinets, countertops, SS appliances, and flooring are some of the options that give this home it's "model" look. Our energy saving features offer convenience and can help on energy costs. Blinds, washer, dryer and refrigerator included at no additional cost. Up to 6% in seller paid closing costs with our lender. 1/2/10 year warranty. Located off 485/Oakdale/Brookshire close to Riverbend shopping center. 15 min to center city and CLT Douglas Airport. Easy access to major highways! Other inventory available.