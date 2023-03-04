No Investors. Primary residence only. The Noel 3 bedroom 2 full + 2 half bath home has a unique and spacious floor plan which is filled with an abundance of recessed LEDs and natural lighting. Notable features are the 1st floor Flex Room with private access to a sheltered patio. The second floor's contemporary open floor plan offers an extra large island in kitchen and outdoor living space on the deck. Upgraded cabinets, countertops, SS appliances, and flooring are some of the options that give this home it's "model" look. Our energy saving features offer convenience and can help on energy costs. Blinds, washer, dryer and refrigerator included at no additional cost. Up to 6% in seller paid closing costs with our lender. 1/2/10 year warranty. Located off 485/Oakdale/Brookshire close to Riverbend shopping center. 15 min to center city and CLT Douglas Airport. Easy access to major highways! Other inventory available.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $334,158
Related to this story
Most Popular
The N.C. License Plate Agency in Mooresville has moved.
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved money by living inside Cincinnati Bengals stadium for 2 years
"Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, or go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility?"
A Mooresville man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
A 50-yead-old Stanley man died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 near the 32 mile marker.