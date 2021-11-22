**HOME IS UNDER CONTRACT - Status will change upon receipt of DD**Looking for an updated move-in ready home w/ a nice level fully fenced-in lot? Look no further! From the moment you walk in, you will appreciate the immaculate condition of this home & you will love the amazing natural light! Open layout on main. Laminate wood floors. Updated 1/2 bath. Great rm w/gas log fp & lovely views of the backyard. Kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash, ss appl, under-cabinet lighting, pantry & updated cabinetry. Sunny dining area. The master suite is an owner's retreat featuring dual vanities, step-in shower, garden tub & large walk-in closet.Oversized loft upstairs provides the perfect flex space. 2nd full bath has dual vanities. You will be just as happy with the yard & privacy vinyl fence! 2-car garage! Mallard Lake has a convenient location, neighborhood pool, playground & walking trails! Conveniently located in the University area & minutes from I-85, I-485, UNCC, PNC & Concord Mills
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $335,000
