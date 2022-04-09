3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $340,275

New Construction 3 bedroom 2.2 bath Townhome with rec room and powder room on the 1st floor ready for June move in! Door in rec room leads to exterior patio and can be used as a 4th bedroom! 2nd level has a spacious great room and deck is off the family room. Upgraded cabinets, granite, SS appliances and much more! Quartz countertops in both full baths. Third floor has primary suite and 2 other bedrooms. Blinds throughout. Warranty and Up to $10,000 in seller paid closing costs with our lender. Located off 485/Oakdale close to Riverbend shopping center. 15 min or less to center city and easy access to major highways! Other inventory available! Brand new community!