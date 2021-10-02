 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $341,000

This 2-story Ashland plan features an open floorplan on the main level that includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen features stone gray cabinets with crown molding, white granite countertops, a tile backsplash, stainless appliances including a gas range, and a walk-in pantry. Beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the main level. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered rear porch. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with a loft, hall bath, and laundry room. The owner's bath has been upgraded with a double-bowl vanity, a tiled walk-in shower and a garden tub. Upgraded features include a tray ceiling in the foyer, a drop zone, and oak tread stairs. Ask about the Smart Home features included in this home! This convenient location offers easy access to I-77, 485, & 85 and is within walking distance to shopping and dining. Visit today!

