 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $345,000

Your dream home is waiting just for you in Charlotte! Enjoy cooking in this stylish kitchen with stainless appliances and a center island, great for food preparation. Primary bathroom features a separate tub and shower and dual sinks. Lush green landscape surrounds this house. Don't wait! Make this home yours today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics