Beautiful NEW townhomes in a great location! This Ashland plan features an open floorplan that includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room on the main level. The kitchen features white cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the main level, and a rear covered porch allows you to enjoy the outdoors in any weather. The upstairs features a loft, owner's bedroom, two secondary bedrooms, a hall bath, and laundry room. The owner's bath has been upgraded with a double-bowl vanity and a tiled walk-in shower with seat. Additional upgrades include oak tread stairs with metal balusters and tray ceilings in the foyer and owner's bedroom. Ask about the Smart Home features included in this home! This convenient location offers easy access to I-77, 485, & 85 and is within walking distance to shopping and dining. Visit today!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $348,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
- Updated
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute (https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-car…
- Updated
After an investigation spanning several months, Mooresville police charged Chase Harris Roycroft with multiple counts of sexual exploitation o…
Mooresville police seeking help in locating man wanted in connection with child pornography investigation
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department is searching for a man they said is wanted in connection with the distribution of online child pornography. …
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a $45.6 million project bid for the construction o…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Lis…
- Updated
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Tuesday, in a 4-1 vote, decided to make face masks optional for students in seven…