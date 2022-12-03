3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $349,812

New Construction 3 bedroom 2.2 bath Townhome with rec room (can be a bedroom) and powder room on the 1st floor ready for move in! Free washer/dryer/fridge!Furnished model of this plan available to view! Door in rec room leads to exterior patio! 2nd level has a spacious great room and deck is off the family room. Upgraded cabinets, granite, SS appliances and much more! Quartz countertops in both full baths. Third floor has primary suite and 2 other bedrooms. Blinds throughout. Warranty and Up to 3% in seller paid closing costs with our lender! Located off 485/Oakdale/Brookshire close to Riverbend shopping center. Aprox. 15 min or less to center city and easy access to major highways! Other inventory available!