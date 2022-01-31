 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $349,900

Come see this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home! This home is located on a third of an acre! The main level features an updated kitchen with beautiful granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen and family room connect to a gorgeous covered porch! Enjoy having company around the fire pit in the large fenced-in back yard! Hot water heater installed in 2016. HVAC and roof replaced in 2021! You won't want to miss out on this home! PLEASE SUBMIT FINALS OFFERS BY 8PM SUNDAY JAN 30TH!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest
Local News

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest

  • Updated

A group of volunteers dedicated their Saturday afternoon to an unusual clean-up in the Pisgah National Forest on Jan. 15. Organized by Wild South, a Spruce Pine-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving publicly-owned land in the southern Appalachians, removed a Volkswagen bus that had been sitting in a ravine near Table Rock Road for more than 40 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics