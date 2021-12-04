 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

Former Model Townhome for sale in Riverbend! This stunning 3 level townhome with contemporary style is conveniently located minutes from the shores of Mountain Island Lake. On the 1st floor, you'll find a 2 car garage and flex space along with tons of closet storage. The 2nd floor features a stunning kitchen complete with modern light fixtures, stainless appliances and a large kitchen island. LVP flooring extends throughout much of the home, providing clean lines while plenty of windows flood each level with natural light. Upstairs on the 3rd floor, you'll find two secondary bedrooms and a guest bath along with a spacious master suite. In the master, a tray ceiling and spa-like master bath make this a perfect oasis, complete with a large walk-in shower. I-485, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Uptown Charlotte are just a short drive away. Walkable to shopping and dining within the community, this home a must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS!! Well priced 1 (or 2) bedroom 1 bath home in Salisbury. This home offers spacious rooms, kitchen with breakfa…

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $180,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $180,000

“There’s no place like home for the holidays”… Seriously, how cute is this renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath…New LVP flooring, kitchen & bathroo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics