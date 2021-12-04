3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

Former Model Townhome for sale in Riverbend! This stunning 3 level townhome with contemporary style is conveniently located minutes from the shores of Mountain Island Lake. On the 1st floor, you'll find a 2 car garage and flex space along with tons of closet storage. The 2nd floor features a stunning kitchen complete with modern light fixtures, stainless appliances and a large kitchen island. LVP flooring extends throughout much of the home, providing clean lines while plenty of windows flood each level with natural light. Upstairs on the 3rd floor, you'll find two secondary bedrooms and a guest bath along with a spacious master suite. In the master, a tray ceiling and spa-like master bath make this a perfect oasis, complete with a large walk-in shower. I-485, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Uptown Charlotte are just a short drive away. Walkable to shopping and dining within the community, this home a must see!