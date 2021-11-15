3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

Multiple offers have been received, please have your H&B offer in by Monday, Nov 15th at 8pm. Welcome to this picturesque home that has been immaculately maintained. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2.5 car garage home offers an open floor plan, a loft, a formal dining area, an extended patio, lots of storage space, laminate wood flooring throughout the 1st floor, and a large, fenced back yard, situated on a corner lot. The eat-in kitchen comes equipped with upgraded lighting, stainless steel appliances, which includes a gas range, and ample cabinet and countertop space. The oversized master bedroom is an owner's delight and includes a beautiful, upgraded bathroom that offers dual vanities, a separate tiled shower and garden tub. The 2 secondary bedrooms are also large in size and include walk-in closets. The loft can be utilized as a 2nd family room, movie room, play area for kids, or an office. This home is move-in ready, has lots to offer, and is awaiting its new owner.