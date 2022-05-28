3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

Complete - Ready to move in new construction townhome in Riverbend Village. The lower level floor includes a recreation room and 2-car rear load garage. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining. Follow the Hardwood Stairs to the upper level to the two spacious bedrooms, a full bath, laundry, and a generous Owner’s Bedroom that features a tray ceiling and huge walk-in closet. The separate Owner’s Bath features a dual vanity, 5’ shower with dual shower heads, and upgraded tile shower surrounds. Balcony, Powder Room on Main Level, and so much more included! To be built.