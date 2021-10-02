3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $351,165

May/June move in estimate! Rear load garage, end unit town home conveniently located near 485/Mallard Creek! Close to Concord Mills and the University area! Large upgraded kitchen with HUGE island and gas stove, living room, loft that opens to back deck, gorgeous main level evp flooring, Owners suite with w/ tray ceiling and tiled super shower. Large master closet and walk in closet in secondary bedroom. Ample parking with 2 car garage, carport and driveway. Warranty included and up to 3% in seller paid closing costs with MHF. Furnished model of this plan available to view onsite! No need to wait to view!