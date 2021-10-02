May/June move in estimate! Rear load garage, end unit town home conveniently located near 485/Mallard Creek! Close to Concord Mills and the University area! Large upgraded kitchen with HUGE island and gas stove, living room, fireplace, loft that opens to back deck, gorgeous main level evp flooring, Owners suite with w/ tray ceiling and amazing owners bath with garden tub and tiled shower. Split bedroom plan with walk in closet in secondary bedroom. Ample parking with 2 car garage, carport and driveway. Warranty included and up to 3% in seller paid closing costs with MHF. Furnished model of this plan available to view onsite! No need to wait to view!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $353,413
Related to this story
Most Popular
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. …
- Updated
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the garden center of Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville.
- Updated
A 27-year-old man was shot in the back in the parking lot of Walmart, 169 Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville, on Sunday.
- Updated
A man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Mooresville Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard on Sunday morning was arrested in Forsyth Co…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Making great progress: Dual immersion program preparing Mooresville students for multi-global society
On a rainy Tuesday morning, Tamara Bravo’s kindergarten class at Park View Elementary School sat in a semi-circle on a colorful rug gathered a…
- Updated
Looking for your next great pizza obsession in North Carolina? It’s at Alino Pizzeria, according to a news story from Delish.com, a food site …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots …
- Updated
A 15-year-old Lake Norman High School student will face a felony charge of communicating a false report of mass violence on educational proper…
- Updated
On your mark, get set, go!