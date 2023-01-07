Brand New Townhome! Location...Location...Location! This popular Adriana floorplan has the living space privately tucked away in the back of the home. 3 beds plus loft, iron spindle stair railings, gorgeous kitchen, quartz kitchen and bathroom countertops.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $353,845
Related to this story
Most Popular
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
While clutter is often associated with more creative minds, research shows actual creative work is more productive in organized spaces. Here are some tips.
A set of fraternal twins born in Denton, Texas, will likely share a lot of things in life, but their birth year won’t be one of them.
Randy and Betty Marion, their daughter, Jennifer Marion Mills and son, Randy Marion Jr., hosted a Night of Impact, with more than $1,000,000 p…
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he reportedly saved children from drowning off the Florida coast.
New orthopedic nurse navigator at hospital
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted 4-3 Monday night to implement the early version of the 2023-24 calendar for next year…
As media coverage becomes more diverse, nonbinary celebrities are breaking down barriers by sharing their stories and openly being themselves.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16. For more information regarding specific plots of l…
Two teens are facing charges in connection with a robbery and shooting of another teen at the Cascade Garden Apartments on Thursday.