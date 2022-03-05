3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $354,900

Welcome to this move-in-ready, beautiful 3-story end unit townhome. Conveniently located near multiple shopping, and dining options, while also less than 1 mile from 485! A covered front porch welcomes you into the flex space usable for home office or bonus room, extra storage closets (one can easily be made into a half bath) and 2-car back-load garage, accessible from rear alleyway. The 2nd floor offers an open floor plan with an upgraded kitchen, with the kitchen island giving plenty of workspace and also space for barstools on the other side. Kitchen opens to dining area and large living room and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs is the primary bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and beautiful primary bath. Laundry is conveniently located between the primary bedroom and the other two bedrooms on the upper level. This new and modern home is complete with ceiling fans, tankless water heater, stainless steel appliances, nest thermostats and smart garage door opener.