 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $355,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $355,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $355,000

Welcome home! This beautiful home features tons of upgrades! Wood floors greet you in the foyer as you enter this gem and lead to the formal dining room with wainscoting.Off the foyer, the office/den features barn doors and built in shelving on the other side of the hallway! Soaring and spacious two story family room has gas fireplace and is open to the eat in kitchen! Kitchen features granite countertops, beautiful backsplash, stainless appliances to include a gas oven, tile floors and breakfast nook. Oversized owners suite with sitting room is located upstairs. Owners bath features dual sinks, upgraded lighting, walk in closet, walk in shower and tub with tile surround and tile floors! Secondary bedrooms are also found upstairs. Fenced, private backyard is perfect for entertaining with pergola, paver patio and fire pit! Great location- close to 485, grocery stores, and dining!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 16-22
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 16-22

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics