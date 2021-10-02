 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $355,000

This end-unit Norman plan features the kitchen, dining area, and family room on the main level. The kitchen has stone gray cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the main level. A rear covered porch allows you to enjoy the outdoors in any weather. The upstairs features the owner's suite, two secondary bedrooms, a hall bath, loft, and laundry area.The owner's bath has been upgraded with a double-bowl vanity and a tiled walk-in shower with seat, as well as an extended walk-in closet for extra storage. The hall bath also features a double-bowl vanity. Other extras include oak tread stairs and a tray ceiling in the foyer. Ask about the Smart Home features included in this home! This convenient location offers easy access to I-77, 485, & 85 and is within walking distance to shopping and dining. Visit today!

