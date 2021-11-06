3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $356,900

You will love this Ashland end unit with open floorplan that includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room on the main level and a rear covered porch to enjoy the outdoors. The kitchen features stone gray cabinets with crown molding, white quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas range. Beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the main level. The upstairs features a loft, the owner's bedroom, two secondary bedrooms, and a hall bath. The owner's bath has been upgraded with a double-bowl vanity and a tiled walk-in shower with seat. Additional upgrades include oak tread stairs with metal balusters and tray ceilings in the foyer and owner's bedroom. Ask about the Smart Home features included in this home! This convenient location offers easy access to I-77, 485, & 85 and is within walking distance to shopping and dining. Visit today!