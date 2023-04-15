This end unit townhome has everything you're looking for - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, and plenty of upgrades including quartz countertops, hardwood stairs, a massive kitchen island, stainless appliance package, and more. The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining with a separate lower flex space perfect for a home office, second living area, or craft room. Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful townhome with all of the conveniences the city has to offer! To-Be-Built. Seller to pay $10,000 in "flex cash" the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence only.