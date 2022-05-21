3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $360,000

This spectacular tri-level townhome will give you all the feels, with crisp modern finishes. You have found your perfect match! The main features of this home include 3beds/2.5 baths and a 1-car garage. This end unit is next to the wood line and offers privacy. There is ample storage and SS appliances in the kitchen which all convey! Still not sold? There is more - the location is perfect if you desire to be near restaurants, entertainment, and the interstate. Enjoy your morning coffee on the balcony. Built in 2020, move-in ready!