Brand New Townhome... Less than 20 minutes to Uptown...Location, Location, Location! This popular Amira design has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a fantastic open loft, single car attached garage, all on 2 levels.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $364,358
The N.C. License Plate Agency in Mooresville has moved.
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved money by living inside Cincinnati Bengals stadium for 2 years
"Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, or go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility?"
A Mooresville man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
A 50-yead-old Stanley man died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 near the 32 mile marker.