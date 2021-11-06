3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $365,000

You will love this Norman end unit featuring an open floorplan that includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room on the main level. The kitchen features stone gray cabinets with crown molding, white quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas range. Beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the main level, and a rear covered porch allows you to enjoy the outdoors in any weather. The upstairs features a loft, owner's bedroom, two secondary bedrooms, a hall bath, and laundry room. The owner's bath has been upgraded with a double-bowl vanity and a tiled walk-in shower with seat. Additional upgrades include oak tread stairs with metal balusters, a tray ceiling in the foyer, and an expanded owner's closet that provides plenty of storage. Ask about the Smart Home features included in this home! This convenient location offers easy access to I-77, 485, & 85 and is within walking distance to shopping and dining. Visit today!