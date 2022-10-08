3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $372,716

Carsen Glen is an enclave new home community of only 56 homesites offering a range of nearby activities and amenities to fit every lifestyle, including the nearby U.S. National Whitewater Center, the world's premier outdoor facility featuring whitewater rafting, biking, zip lines, live music, craft brews and more. Community currently zoned for Huntersville schools. Enjoy a golf game at the Oak Hills Golf Course located just down the road. Shopping, entertainment and restaurant options are within easy reach at the new Riverbend Village shopping center. In addition, the community provides convenient access to I-485, I-77 and I-85 making reaching your destination a breeze. Harrison Craftsman Ranch plan. This home features a spacious foyer with a flex room, leading to a kitchen with a walk-in pantry and lots of cabinet space. Large gathering room with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, all on one floor. Owner's suite has a tray ceiling and walk in closet. Don't miss this opportunity!