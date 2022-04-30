3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

Welcome Home to this immaculate, well maintained Townhome Treasure! This floor plan offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a maintenance free townhome. End unit! The lower level floor includes a home office complete with french doors and 2-car rear load garage. Find additional space on the lower level - perfect for a yoga/ exercise room. This home boasts tons of storage space! The main living level features an enormous center island in the kitchen. Upgraded quartz countertops and tile backsplash embellish the kitchen. Refrigerator, Washer/ Dryer all convey! Upstairs you will find spacious secondary bedrooms, a hall bath, laundry, and an Owner’s Bedroom that is a private retreat accented with a tray ceiling and huge walk-in closet with custom closet system. The separate Owner’s Bath boasts dual vanities, a soaking tub and separate shower with seat and upgraded tile surrounds. This home is move-in ready!