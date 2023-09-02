Brand New Townhome! Location...Location...Location! This popular Adriana floorplan has the living space privately tucked away in the back of the home. 3 beds plus a spacious loft, iron spindle stair railings, gorgeous kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and SS appliances. Available for an October closing.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $379,784
Related to this story
Most Popular
Content by Lincolnton Tourism Development Authority. Discover arts, music and culture in Lincolnton this fall.
Joseph Ryan Perry, 37, is charged with five counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and two counts of felony statutory sex offense wi…
Two juveniles are facing felony drug charges after psilocybin mushrooms were located at Lake Norman High School, the Iredell County Sheriff's …
Content by Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. For many North Carolina families and sports fans, a trip to Atrium Health Ballpark to cheer on the Kanna…
After receiving complaints of illegal drug activity, detectives with the Mooresville Police Department’s Narcotics Unit conducted an investiga…