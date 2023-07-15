Enter through the 2-car garage and notice the powder room to your left before finding the kitchen. No more long grocery hauls from the car to the kitchen! Your kitchen offers a center island with storage room underneath as well as a sizable pantry. Guests will enter through the foyer, which is located just off the dining area. Your spacious family room, bathed in natural light from several windows throughout, offers plenty of room for a large sectional and a coffee table. Make your way through the family room to find your back patio. Head upstairs with family and friends on a Saturday night to enjoy the loft for a movie night or game night! You'll find the laundry room conveniently located just off the loft, between the owner’s suite and the 2 additional bedrooms. Your secondary bedrooms share a bathroom with a dual-sink vanity. In the owner’s suite you'll find a walk-in closet next to the en-suite bathroom. The bathroom holds a double-sink vanity and even has its own linen closet!