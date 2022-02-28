 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $383,990

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $383,990

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $383,990

New Phase Now Selling! Riverbend is the best kept secret! New homes in a community of rolling hills and mature trees with incredible amenities like an Olympic size swimming pool, playground, and recreation area. Riverbend is designed to be your private retreat but convenient to Charlotte Premium Outlets, Mountain Island Lake, Whitewater Center, Northlake Mall and upcoming Riverbend Village. Minutes from Uptown Charlotte, one of the most vibrant cities and home to an international airport that this community is just minutes from. D.R. Horton offers a wide range of floor plans to meet your needs and lifestyle. With the combination of location, amenities, pricing, included features, and quality-built homes, it's easy to see why so many families are seeking this hidden gem to call home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics