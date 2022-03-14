 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $385,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $385,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $385,000

Amazing opportunity to live in the amenity packed Highland Creek neighborhood. This 4 bed/2.5 bath home features two story great room with gas fireplace, new laminate flooring on the main, updated lighted throughout home, and kitchen including all appliances, granite countertops and new kitchen pantry. Spacious primary bedroom with tray ceiling and newly renovated designer custom closet. Roof replaced approx. 2010.Enjoy the fully fenced backyard or take advantage of the three community pools, parks, playgrounds, fitness center and walking trails. Home showings to begin 3/11/22. HIGHLAND CREEK RENTAL AMENDMENT APPLIES. SEE ATTACHED DOCUMENTS. Please submit all offers by 3pm Sunday. 3/13/2022

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics