3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $385,000

Amazing opportunity to live in the amenity packed Highland Creek neighborhood. This 4 bed/2.5 bath home features two story great room with gas fireplace, new laminate flooring on the main, updated lighted throughout home, and kitchen including all appliances, granite countertops and new kitchen pantry. Spacious primary bedroom with tray ceiling and newly renovated designer custom closet. Roof replaced approx. 2010.Enjoy the fully fenced backyard or take advantage of the three community pools, parks, playgrounds, fitness center and walking trails. Home showings to begin 3/11/22. HIGHLAND CREEK RENTAL AMENDMENT APPLIES. SEE ATTACHED DOCUMENTS. Please submit all offers by 3pm Sunday. 3/13/2022