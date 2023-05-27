No investors. Primary residence only. The Harmony 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home has a unique and spacious floor plan that includes Dual Master Suites on the third floor and a 1st floor guest suite with tiled shower and private access to a covered patio. This home is filled with an abundance of light being an end unit with windows on 3 sides of the home as well as having extra recessed LEDs lights. The second floor's contemporary open floor plan offers an extra large island in kitchen and outdoor living space on the deck. Upgraded cabinets, countertops, backsplash, SS appliances, and flooring are some of the options that give this home it's "model" look. Our energy saving features offer convenience and lower energy costs. Up to 6% in seller paid closing costs with our lender. Located 1 mile inside 485 at Hwy 16, close to Riverbend shopping center, 15 min to center city and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. We have a variety of quick move in homes to available.