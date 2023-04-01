Our Classic series Large open concept main floor with huge island for entertaining friends. Dining area and gathering room all open to the kitchen. Upstairs large primary room with tray ceiling, tile in bathrooms and quartz countertops and generous secondary bedrooms and full bathroom. These are Designer Quick Move-In Homes with all the details and upgrades already included in the list price of the home. Quality and style at an exceptional price, located in an exceptional area. Minutes away from 485/Mallard Creek with shopping, schools and parks all at your finger tips. This Blayre is an END UNIT backing to common open space. MOVE IN READY!!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $387,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
International travel is back in a big way in 2023 and while the heightened demand and impending peak summer travel season mean higher prices, …
Baylor’s decision to let Kim Mulkey walk across the states lines over to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is the rare instance where it’s perfectly rea…
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.
Seven large great white sharks have converged off North Carolina, according to satellite trackers monitored by the nonprofit OCEARCH.
Alignments such as this one appear every few years or so, and much of it will be visible to the naked eye.