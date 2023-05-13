Northfield Crossing will offer our Classic Series of 2-story townhome designs featuring 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath with 2-car attached garage, gourmet kitchen and islands with concrete patio. Stunning open concept with large island for gathering with friends and family. Come see what others have already discovered... These are Designer Quick Move-In Homes with all the details and upgrades already included in the list price of the home. Quality and style at an exceptional price, located in an exceptional area. Minutes away from 485/Mallard Creek with shopping, schools and parks all at your finger tips.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $391,328
Related to this story
Most Popular
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
"I think I'm gonna cry," Pat Sajak commented. Watch a clip from tonight's episode here.
Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
If you’re going to spot a coyote this year, it’ll most likely be over the next few weeks.
There has been practically no information released other than his family initially asking for privacy and a post last week on Foxx's verified …