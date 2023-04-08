Classic Townehome series of 2-story townhome designs featuring 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath with 2-car attached garage, gourmet kitchen and islands with concrete patio. These are Designer Quick Move-In Homes with all the details and upgrades already included in the list price of the home. END UNIT Quality and style at an exceptional price, located in an exceptional area. Minutes away from 485/Mallard Creek with shopping, schools and parks all at your finger tips.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $392,292
