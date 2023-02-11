Brand New Townhome...Less than 20 minutest to Uptown...Location, Location, Location! This popular End Unit Briana design features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a fantastic loft, two car attached garage and tons of light and windows.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $394,104
