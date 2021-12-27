3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $395,000

GORGEOUS Completely Renovated!! Fresh paint inside and out! Located on cul-de-sac in quiet Hubbard Woods near in University area, minutes to I-85 & 485. This beautiful home features 2 fireplaces. The Living Room (wood burning) which has hardwood floors that opens to Formal Dining which boast trey ceilings and bay window. Beautiful granite counter tops in your new Kitchen with convection oven range, microwave and dishwasher. Kitchen with island which overlooks a large step-down Family Room with fireplace (gas logs). Take a walk out onto your large covered deck for some fresh air & sun. The Master Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling & palladium window with plantation shutters and ample sized cedar closet. The Master Bath has a garden tub, with separate shower and dual sinks. Also, new carpet upstairs and updated brushed nickel light fixtures thru-out! You will not be disappointed, come see today!