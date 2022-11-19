3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,000

New 3-story townhome in Charlotte! This end-unit Norris plan has more than 2,200 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, along with a spacious bonus room on the third floor. Other wonderful extras include a rear covered porch, oak tread stairs, metal balusters, and a double-bowl vanity in the hall bath. The kitchen overlooks the open breakfast area and family room on one side and the flex space/den on the other. The kitchen and pocket office have gray cabinets and quartz counters. Stainless appliances include a gas range. The convenient beadboard drop zone provides extra storage. The primary bath has a tiled, walk-in shower with bench seat, listello accents, and a semi-frameless door. All baths have quartz counters. Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.