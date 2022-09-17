3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $400,000

Look at this spacious two-story GEM in a private gated community! This home features 3 bedrooms, all on the top floor, and 2.5 bathrooms, and 9’ ceilings. The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and secluded office space with a custom sliding barn door. The master bathroom features a garden tub, tiled shower, and double vanity sinks. The half bathroom was also updated! The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, a matching island, and a walk-in pantry. Another bonus is a mud room including hooks, bench, and storage closet. Outside there is a HUGE two car garage with lots of storage space as well! The backyard has a hand built pergola on a wood stamped concrete pad. All shrub trimming, grass cutting, weed control, fertilization, and leaf pickup is included. Neighborhood includes a dog park, one mile walking trail, and bocce ball court. The neighborhood is very engaged and holds various community events throughout the year. Don't miss out on this home and put in an offer today!