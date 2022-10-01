3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $400,000

Seller offering $10K towards closing costs or to buy down rate! Enjoy low maintenance living in this wonderful gated community. ALL lawncare and landscaping included in HOA. Meticulously maintained & very neutral throughout. Spacious Great Room offers plenty of natural light and stoned fireplace. Notice the beautiful textured wood flooring throughout the living areas. Large pantry in kitchen! First floor also has your laundry room w/ utility sink, 1/2 bath, and a drop zone, located between the kitchen and patio. Upper floor has nice sized secondary bedrooms. The HUGE primary bedroom features a great nook w/ endless possibilities. Homeowners have chosen to separate this space with a custom barn door. Great for a small private office. Relax outside under the handmade pergola, or take advantage of the huge patio space. Very active community, and everyone enjoys the walking trail, dog parks, fire pit & bocce ball court! ALL of this, and you're only 10 mins from Uptown or Birkdale Village!