Grand Opening Prices and Incentives will not last! Up to 3% of Seller Contribution towards closing cost/rate buydowns! Interest Rates starting in the low to mid 4's. Grand Opening Special - Free 2" Blinds! open layout with spacious foyer that is open to flex Dining room/Office. Down the hall leads you to a generous family room with a fireplace. Stylish kitchen and breakfast area, stainless appliances, shaker style white 36" staggered height cabinets, granite, subway tile backsplash and walk-in pantry. 2nd floor primary has a vaulted ceiling & en suite bath with a huge walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms plus a large loft Entertainment Room/Playroom. Luxury Vinyl planks run throughout the first floor. Luxury Vinyl Tile floors in full bathrooms. Home is loaded with upgrades!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $406,926
Related to this story
Most Popular
The N.C. License Plate Agency in Mooresville has moved.
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved money by living inside Cincinnati Bengals stadium for 2 years
"Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, or go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility?"
A Mooresville man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
A 50-yead-old Stanley man died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 near the 32 mile marker.