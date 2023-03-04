Grand Opening Prices and Incentives will not last! Up to 3% of Seller Contribution towards closing cost/rate buydowns! Interest Rates starting in the low to mid 4's. Grand Opening Special - Free 2" Blinds! open layout with spacious foyer that is open to flex Dining room/Office. Down the hall leads you to a generous family room with a fireplace. Stylish kitchen and breakfast area, stainless appliances, shaker style white 36" staggered height cabinets, granite, subway tile backsplash and walk-in pantry. 2nd floor primary has a vaulted ceiling & en suite bath with a huge walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms plus a large loft Entertainment Room/Playroom. Luxury Vinyl planks run throughout the first floor. Luxury Vinyl Tile floors in full bathrooms. Home is loaded with upgrades!