Brand New Townhome...Less than 20 minutes to Uptown...Location, Location, Location! This popular End Unit Briana design features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2nd floor loft space and two car attached garage. Tons of natural light and windows enhances the open first floor. Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring throughout first floor; quartz countertops in kitchen and both full baths. Backs up to mature trees which adds to the peaceful surroundings. Available for a November closing.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $410,212
