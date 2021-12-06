3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $412,500

This 3-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Brantley plan features over 300 SF of storage space on the main level. The open second floor leads to a front, covered balcony or a rear deck to enjoy the outdoors. The beautiful kitchen has stone gray cabinets with crown molding, white quartz counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, and stainless appliances including a 5-burner gas range. The third floor includes the owner's suite & two secondary bedrooms, hall bath & laundry room. Design features include metal balusters, a tray ceiling in the foyer, and a large tiled shower with bench and semi-frameless door in the owner's bath. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas on the second floor. Standard features include 9-ft ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, and a sodded back yard. Ask about the Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home.