DOUBLE PRIMARY Suites!! This open concept high ceiling with windows for extra light and large kitchen island, dining area opening to gathering room and main floor primary. Upstairs you will have iron railing over looking the gathering room, loft, second primary suite and additional bedroom and full bathroom all with tile flooring and quartz counter tops. These are Designer Quick Move-In Homes with all the details and upgrades already included in the list price of the home. Quality and style at an exceptional price, located in an exceptional area. Minutes away from 485/Mallard Creek with shopping, schools and parks all at your finger tips.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $415,313
