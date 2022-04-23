Beautiful Newer Home in the Gated Community of Brookline! Open Floor Plan with Detached Garage. Lovely hardwoods including the entire staircase. Guests are greeted on a full covered front porch with stone columns. The gorgeous double front doors open to the foyer and living room showcasing a gas fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and the island provides extra work and eating space. All have granite countertops. Custom features in Detached Garage include 11.5 ft. ceilings for the auto enthusiast and walls finished with OSB. Lawn maintenance included with HOA. Convenient to I-77 and I-485 as well as shopping and restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $425,000
