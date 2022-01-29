Stunning new townhomes in Charlotte! This 3-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Brantley plan has almost 2,100 SF. The main floor features a huge, 335-sq ft storage area. The open second floor leads to a front, covered balcony or a rear deck to enjoy the outdoors. The kitchen has stone gray cabinets with crown molding, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, granite counters, & stainless appliances, including a 5-burner gas range. The third floor includes the owner's suite & two secondary bedrooms, hall bath & laundry room. Design features include metal balusters, tray ceiling in the foyer & a large, tiled shower w/bench and semi-frameless door in the owner's bath. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas on the second floor. Standard features include 9-ft ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, and a sodded back yard. Ask about the Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Visit today!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A touch of professional wrestling royalty comes to Mooresville this Saturday.
- Updated
After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time under the golden arches.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
The Cornelius congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishop. Glen Sanders succeeds Nicholas Stowell who ser…
- Updated
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
A Mooresville teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds after a reported road rage incident Thursday, said Iredell Sherif…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 9-15.
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
- Updated
The Mooresville Parks & Recreation Department recently received a $500,000 grant to assist with the continued revitalization of Liberty Park.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of…