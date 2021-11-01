THIS IS A MUST SEE ASAP it won’t last long. Custom White Brick-front home, hardwood floors on main level & carpet on upper. Convenient location! 10-15 min from uptown, right down the road from northlake mall, shopping & groceries stores. MANY upgrades such as Crown molding & ceiling fans, Brick Fireplace, accent walls, custom closets, custom bathrooms, unique fixtures, Barn door & more. kitchen has an Island, quartz countertops, subway tiles, stainless steel appliances. Relax in the back porch under a new Pergola, detached 2 car garage & nice landscape with in-ground sprinkler/irrigation system. Located in Gated Brookline community, family friendly with a Dog park, Play park & gas fire pit, hammocks and 1-mile long nature trail loops about the community. 24hours monitoring of gate. HOA covers lawn.* Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer conveys* furniture, in home are for sale at a separate negotiated price with the seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $425,000
