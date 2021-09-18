 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $429,000

Luxury townhome living in a convenient location! This 3-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Chandler plan features a tandem garage with more than 750 SF. The second floor has a formal dining room with tray ceiling and an open kitchen/family room area. The kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, granite counters, & stainless appliances, including a 5-burner gas range. The third floor includes the owner's suite & two secondary bedrooms, hall bath & laundry room. Design features include oak treads & metal balusters on both staircases, tray ceiling in the foyer & a large tiled shower w/bench and semi-frameless door in the owner's bath. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas on the second floor. Standard features include 9-ft ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, and a sodded back yard. Ask about the Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home.

