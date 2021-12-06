 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $430,000

This 3-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Chandler plan features a tandem garage with more than 750 SF. The second floor features an open kitchen/family room area as well as a study with French doors. The kitchen has stone gray cabinets with crown molding, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, granite counters, and stainless appliances, including a 5-burner gas range. The third floor includes the owner's suite and two secondary bedrooms, a hall bath, and laundry space. Design features include metal balusters on both staircases, a tray ceiling in the foyer, and a large tiled shower w/bench and semi-frameless door in the owner's bath. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas on the second floor. Standard features include 9-ft ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, and a sodded back yard. Ask about the Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home.

