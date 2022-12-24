3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $433,608

Up to 6% incentive for closing cost, prepaids, and rate buydown, with use of preferred lender. Contract must be written by 12/31/22 with the home closing by 2/28/23. Beautiful New Construction- Gorgeous ranch style Evelyn plan “Farmhouse style" exterior elevation. 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Fantastic kitchen with large quartz island and countertops, gas range, extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile. Estimated completion January 2023.