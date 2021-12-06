 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $434,000

Quick Move-In! Refrigerator Included! Private backyard with trees. Prime location: Minutes to Uptown, Concord Mills, Northlake and Lake Norman! Walking distance to Trader Joes, Starbucks and restaurants. Greenways nearby for biking and walking. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom loaded with designer upgrades. 762 square foot garage with room for 2 SUV’s (or space for your trailered boat or a workshop?) and loads of storage space. 2 decks and a ground level patio. Open concept living with over 9.5-foot kitchen island with cabinetry on both sides. Walk in Pantry. Stainless 5 burner Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Huge Family room and additional flex room for dining room, home office, or playroom. Oak stairs. Over sized shower with tiled bench and niche in owner's bath. Smart Home Package Included.

