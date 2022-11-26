3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $448,801

**Home is projected to close in May 2023** Carsen Glen is an enclave new home community of only 56 homesites offering a range of nearby activities and amenities to fit every lifestyle, including the nearby U.S. National Whitewater Center, the world's premier outdoor facility featuring whitewater rafting, biking, zip lines, live music, craft brews and more. Shopping, entertainment and restaurant options are within easy reach at the new Riverbend Village shopping center. In addition, the community provides convenient access to I-485, I-77 and I-85 making reaching your destination a breeze. Amelia French Country. One of our most popular plans! Gathering room features a fireplace as well. Owner's Suite on the main with 1.5 baths, upstairs includes 2 bedrooms with 1 baths-and features a truly huge loft! Kitchen with lots of space and large island. Great space on the main. This is a must-see, and we will see you soon!