3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $450,000

You have to see this completely renovated brick ranch, to believe it. This beautiful home sits on over 2 acres with NO HOA's. You won't find this anywhere else in Charlotte. With a huge master and en suite bathroom, hard wood floors through out, walk in closets, New stainless steel fridgedaire appliances and a covered patio you will not want to leave your own little private hideaway, but if you decide to your only 18 mins from uptown.This WON'T LAST LONG!!